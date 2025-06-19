Exclusive: Riya Sharma Opens Up About Playing Jhanak in Star Plus’ Hit Show, Bonding With Co-stars And More

The show ‘Jhanak’ is getting tremendous TRP and now after the leap in the show, Riya, Arjit Taneja and Twinkle Arora have entered with new characters.

Talking to IWMBuzz, Riya says, “A lot is going on in my mind. The show is a hit, and the TRP has set a benchmark. Thinking about all this, I also feel a responsibility. If the TRP does not come, then people’s eyes go to the actor. Many times it is said that the leap should not have been taken. Right now I am excited and have expectations too.”

About her character, Riya says, “This is a role with the energy of a teenager. She is rebellious, very strong and says her point without hesitation. I like her style and way of talking a lot.”

Talking about her bonding with co-actor Arjit Taneja, Riya says, “There are some people with whom your vibe matches. Our energy is very similar. He is very funny and there is always a fun atmosphere on the set. I am also very excited to work with Twinkle.”

Jhanak is written, directed and produced by Leen Gangopadhyay. This is her first original Hindi show, which is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.