Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being humiliated at the Sangeet function. When Aniruddh tried to retort and save Jhanak’s honour, the whole family went against him. We saw the Basu family and Srishti’s family trying to leave no stone unturned in humiliating Jhanak. We will see them forcing Jhanak to sign the wedding cancellation papers in the coming days.

The episodes gone by have been traumatic for both Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Jhanak. Though Aniruddh confessed his love for Jhanak when he was down with a fever, Jhanak did not want to give any kind of leverage to Aniruddh’s indecisive thoughts. She has chosen to stay away from Aniruddh, as he is all set to marry Arshi. However, Aniruddh has promised Jhanak that he will play along and will make Arshi happy and perform to his best.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh talk about performing to be happy with Arshi. Jhanak will not like this thought of Aniruddh of cheating on Arshi. She will ridicule his thought process and will ask him to set his behaviour right and accept Arshi as his wife and lead a happy life. Aniruddh will feel sad that even after knowing his mind, Jhanak feels so. He will continue to behave romantically with Arshi in order to make Jhanak realize her mistake of ignoring him.

Jhanak Ep 216 23rd June Written Episode Update

The Basu family and Srishti’s guests humiliated Jhanak at the Sangeet event. While Aniruddh tried to save Jhanak from any kind of harm, he was astonished to see Arshi not speaking up for her sister.

Where is this love triangle headed to?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.