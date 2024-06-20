Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak to dance for Aniruddh-Arshi’s sangeet; Bipasha’s scheming plan put to work

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) bringing Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) back to Kolkata after making all the promises to Arshi (Chandni Sharma) to get Jhanak married and return alone. We saw the Basu family reacting shockingly to seeing Jhanak again.

Aniruddh managed to convince them that she had come for their wedding and that she would go to Mumbai after the wedding. Jhanak also said the same thing and volunteered to help in the wedding preparations.

The upcoming episode will see Bipasha and others in the Basu family thinking dirty for Jhanak. Bipasha will tell her family that Jhanak will dance for the Sangeet. Her performance will be a special mujra which will embarrass her to the core. Bipasha will behave well in front of Jhanak and will convince her to do a Kathak performance for the Sangeet. The family will also keep her attire code a secret and will try to embarrass Jhanak badly at the sangeet function.

Jhanak Ep 212 19th June Written Episode Update

Jhanak got to know that Aniruddh forgot that he had confessed his love for her when he was having a high fever. Jhanak felt bad on hearing this.

What will happen now?

