Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Amruta blames Virat for her situation; Virat shares his problem with Amruta

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) trapped in a crossroad where he is being forced to resume his marital vows with Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe), who had once left him. We know that Virat hates the sight of Priyanka as it reminds him of the intense love that he had for her, and also his downfall after being cheated in love.

Now, we saw Priyanka proving that the divorce did not happen. This made her Virat’s wife even now. Ishika got the opportunity to taunt Amruta for being the Doosri Aurat in Virat’s life. Amruta was not able to handle the stress and pain that came along with this tag.

The upcoming episode will see her blame Virat for her misfortune and forced marriage. She will break down and will also question Virat on why she is questioned when she was left with no choice when the marriage happened. Dildar will ask Amruta to go back to her mother’s house, and will also promise to get her back into the house soon.

Virat and Amruta will also have their emotional moment when Virat will meet Amruta will teary eyes and will state his problem. He will tell her that the signed documents were pre-dated and is no more valid in court. He will tel Amruta that Priyanka has refused to sign the divorce papers now. Amruta will stand in shock seeing Virat’s plight.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 208 26th June Written Episode Update

Ishika questioned Amruta and tagged her as the Doosri Aurat. She equated Amruta to her, being the one who ruined a house and a marriage. Amruta was shocked to find herself in such a situation.

What will happen now?

