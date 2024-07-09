Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Virat and Amruta get to know the truth; plot a plan together

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and her family deciding to leave the society and stay away from Jahan so that she does not get into more problems. As we know, the building people littered in front of Jahan’s house in order to irk Amruta and her family and force them to go out of the building. As we know, all of these are reactions to Harsh’s arrest.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta telling Virat about their decision to go out of the building. Virat will try to talk to her but Amruta would not listen. Virat will be unhappy with the fact that Amruta is leaving him, and he will express it indirectly too. At the same time, Virat will get a bunch of photos from Mr Juneja which were clicked in Goa. In one of the pictures, Virat will be startled to see Isha with Priyanka in the background. Virat will show the picture to Amruta. Amruta and Virat will now be sure that Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) has planned this to send Amruta out of Virat’s life. Virat and Amruta will together plot a plan to expose this dirty act of Priyanka.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.