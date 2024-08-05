Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Amruta’s fierce act leaves Rajeev exposed; Rajeev to get arrested

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Nimrit (Akanksha Pal) being at the receiving end with the torture meted to her by her husband Rajeev. We saw Rajeev trying to force Nimmi to spend a night with his business counterparts in order to secure a deal. However, Nimmi ran out of the room, thus ruining Rajeev’s plan. Rajeev has been angry at Nimmi for the same and has been torturing her and beating her all the more. We wrote about Amruta (Sriti Jha) getting to see the torture of Nimmi at the hands of Rajeev.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta take a fierce Durga avatar in order to stop Rajeev’s act. She will beat Rajeev and will corner him and will threaten him to not touch Nimmi hereafter. The whole family will gather and it will come as a shock to Dildar and Virat (Arijit Taneja) to see Nimmi in this condition. The father and brother will get emotional towards Nimmi. However, Babita’s involvement and her very well knowing about Nimmi’s torture will not come out. The Ahujas will immediately call the police and will get Rajeev arrested.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.