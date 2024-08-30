Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Malhar Content Creators will see Virat asking Amruta to sign on the divorce papers and get herself free from his family. Read here.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama during Janmashtami wherein Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) planted explosives inside the Dahi Handi matki, so that Amruta (Sriti Jha) got attacked when she tried to hit the matki. But it was Virat (Arijit Taneja) who went closer to breaking the matki first. Amruta got to know about the explosives placed in the matki and tried stopping Virat from breaking it. In this process, Amruta got injured. Bhavani had a showdown with the Luthra family where she told everyone that Amruta always put others before herself, and has fallen into a problem situation every time owing to this nature. She also pointed fingers at Priyanka for the misdeed. Virat realized that Amruta’s life was not safe in the Luthra house.

We also wrote about the upcoming date sequence where Amruta and Virat will engage in a romantic moment. While viewers will look forward to a love confession, the fact is that there will be more drama coming ahead. It is believed that the upcoming date episode will bring a shocker too. Virat will bring signed divorce papers and will request Amruta to sign them too, so that she is free from his life and all the dangers that come along with it.

Amruta will be shocked to see Virat showing her the divorce papers. It is believed that Amruta and Virat will be on the verge of separation.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.