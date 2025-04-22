Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta undergoes her surgery; Has Manvi given her kidney?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) keeping everyone in the house happy with her pregnancy. Amruta’s baby shower happened amid joy and music. However, Virat (Arijit Taneja) was worried as the doctor expressed concern about Amruta’s shooting sugar levels during pregnancy. Amruta delivered a baby girl and the family was happy about it. However, there was tension when the doctor told about Amruta’s kidney being affected by the high levels of sugar. The doctor suggested that Amruta needed a kidney transplant as soon as possible.

The upcoming episode will see the Chitnis family and the Ahuja families testing to give their kidney to Amruta. But the shocking development will be that a match will not be found with anyone. This will put Virat to worry, when a mysterious donor will give kidney to Amruta. There will be a lot of intrigue over the donor, and speculation to who gave Amruta the kidney.

Meanwhile, Amruta’s surgery will be successful and all will be fine with the newborn and the mother. If the buzz is right, Manvi would have been the one to give her kidney to Amruta.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.