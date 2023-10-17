Television | Spoilers

Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Vikrant confesses his love before Kirti

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Vajra Productions will see Vikrant aka Sarkar finally mustering up his courage to confess his love before Kirti. How will she react?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Oct,2023 13:02:23
Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Vajra Productions has seen Vikrant (Mudit Nayar) doing his best to stop Kirti (Yukti Kapoor) from leaving the place along with Puru. As we know, Puru was abducted and when Kirti found him, she decided to leave Panchgati for the sake of Puru’s well-being and move out. However, we saw how Vikrant requested Kirti to stay back and also took responsibility of securing their future and well-being in the place. As we know, Vikrant recently avoided getting exposed before Kirti when she saw his wounds on the body and recognized him to be Anju’s killer. However, Vikrant’s fake story kept Kirti away from the truth.

Now, in the coming episode, Vikrant will be at his joyous best as he will decide to confess his love before Kirti on her birthday. While Kirti’s family will plan a small surprise for Kirti on her birthday, Vikrant will also do his bit. He will light up lamps in the garden which will prompt Kirti to follow it. Kirti will be surprised to see a well-decorated and well-lit ambience organized in Vikrant’s house for her. Vikrant will want to celebrate Kirti’s birthday in style. He will go down on his knees, and take the opportunity of confessing his love before her. Kirti will have tears in her eyes, but will not respond to the love confession.

Vikrant managed to stop Kirti when she decided to leave Panchgati along with Puru. Vikrant tracked them in the bus and promised to take care of her and Puru and asked her to return.

Keh Doon Tumhein the newly launched Star Plus show is produced by Shweta Shinde. The show has Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor as leads. Kirti who has had a failed marriage comes to Panchgati with her son Puru, to start life afresh. Her extended family and Kirti’s friend Anjali plan to help her in this cause. However, Anjali has gone missing. Sarkar aka Vikrant Deshmukh is a teacher who lives in the same neighbourhood as that of Kirti. This is a suspense thriller about a serial killer who is on the loose, killing women.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

