Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi come close, share passionate kiss?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir and Khushi have a cute conversation wherein Ranbir tells Khushi that he will take her to the real wedding and show it. Khushi says she wants to see her Mamma aka Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) marriage and asks him to marry her. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) says it is a good idea and he promises to marry Prachi. Mihika overhears him and gets angry.

Ranbir calls the entire family into the hall area and reveals to them that he has immense respect for Prachi hence no one should speak against her. He even reveals that he never loved Mihika, he just wanted to help her always. Mihika gets aggressive but the family handles her. Soon, Ashok witnesses Prachi and Ranbir’s love for each other and asks Ranbir to reunite with Prachi. They promise to be with each other and soon hug while getting emotional.

In the coming episode, the Tandon family organizes a special shaanti puja at home and they all get ready for the puja. Ranbir passes by Prachi’s room and happens to see her. He gets mesmerized looking at her and soon they come close. While they share a romantic eyelock moment, they are also about to share a passionate kiss.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2566 25th October 2023 Written Episode Update

