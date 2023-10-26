Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi come close, share passionate kiss?

Ranbir passes by Prachi’s room and happens to see her. He gets mesmerized looking at her and soon they come close in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Oct,2023 11:02:58
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi come close, share passionate kiss? 864317

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir and Khushi have a cute conversation wherein Ranbir tells Khushi that he will take her to the real wedding and show it. Khushi says she wants to see her Mamma aka Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) marriage and asks him to marry her. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) says it is a good idea and he promises to marry Prachi. Mihika overhears him and gets angry.

Ranbir calls the entire family into the hall area and reveals to them that he has immense respect for Prachi hence no one should speak against her. He even reveals that he never loved Mihika, he just wanted to help her always. Mihika gets aggressive but the family handles her. Soon, Ashok witnesses Prachi and Ranbir’s love for each other and asks Ranbir to reunite with Prachi. They promise to be with each other and soon hug while getting emotional.

In the coming episode, the Tandon family organizes a special shaanti puja at home and they all get ready for the puja. Ranbir passes by Prachi’s room and happens to see her. He gets mesmerized looking at her and soon they come close. While they share a romantic eyelock moment, they are also about to share a passionate kiss.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2566 25th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Ashok witnesses Prachi and Ranbir’s love for each other and asks Ranbir to reunite with Prachi. They promise to be with each other and soon hug while getting emotional.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Lakshmi dead?  864695
Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Lakshmi dead? 
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider and Dua to reunite? 864658
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider and Dua to reunite?
Kumkum Bhagya: Mihika witnesses Ranbir and Prachi’s intimate moment, reveals about their act to the family 864554
Kumkum Bhagya: Mihika witnesses Ranbir and Prachi’s intimate moment, reveals about their act to the family
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua cuts all ties with Heena 864492
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua cuts all ties with Heena
Did you know Manasi Joshi Roy has a group called ‘What’s in your dabba?’ with her Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai cast? 864447
Did you know Manasi Joshi Roy has a group called ‘What’s in your dabba?’ with her Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai cast?
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi tries to strangulate Srishti 864329
Kundali Bhagya: Nidhi tries to strangulate Srishti

Latest Stories

Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos 864783
Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Read Latest News