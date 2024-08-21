Kumkum Bhagya: RV And Netra’s Engagement Causes Heartbreak For Purvi

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, which stars Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the written update of episode 2854, airing on August 21, 2024.

In today’s episode, RV will attend a business party with Purvi. Monisha tries to go in arms with RV, but RV removes her hand from his, and he takes Purvi’s hand. When RV leaves the party arm in arm with Purvi, Monisha starts feeling jealous and decides to take revenge on RV, too. Later, Monisha brings Netra back into RV’s life with a new plot that is going to ruin Purvi’s life.

Soon, Netra is surrounded by media people, and she is questioned whether she will come back into RV’s life. Netra avoids talking to the media but tells Purvi that she accepts her proposal. Netra tells everyone that she is ready to get married to RV, as Monisha planned. Netra RV separates Purvi and comes closer to RV, seeing which Purvi gets sad. RV gets hurt by coming close to Netra, while Purvi cries seeing all this.

After some time, Purvi leaves and goes to the RV. Netra chases him but does not find Purvi. Netra is very happy seeing all this. Soon, the party arrives in the RV, and Netra decides to get engaged and put rings on each other. Also, RV will divorce Purvi, which will bring a big twist. End.

Credit: Zee5

