Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Instigates RV Against Purvi

Zee TV television show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the past ten years. The show continues to rule over hearts with interesting twists and turns. Neha passes orders to Harleen, Purvi (Rachi Sharma), and other members of the house for her Sangeet ceremony and threatens that if they don’t follow, she will create chaos.

In the upcoming episode, everyone comes for the Sangeet ceremony, where Neha insults Purvi and also makes the housemates dance with her. Before the Sangeet ceremony, Harleen blames Purvi for ruining his life, which makes Purvi feel devastated. On the other hand, during the Sangeet ceremony, Harleen feels very bad for her son, and Harman consoles RV (Abrar Qazi) and asks him to keep hope. At the same time, Monisha expresses her concern for RV and instigates him against Purvi.

Acknowledging Purvi’s downfall, Monisha smiles alone. Her sister Dipika questions the reason behind her devil smile, and she reveals that this is the happiness of her win. Monisha, with joy, shares that soon, the situation will turn in her favor.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).