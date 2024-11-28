Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Sahil Meets With An Accident, RV, And Purvi Becomes Happy

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with nail-biting dramas and interesting storylines. Sahil accepts RV’s (Abrar Qazi) offer but demands that everything be done legally. RV agrees, and he puts a condition in front of Sahil, asking him to reveal the name of the person who asked Netra to spoil his name.

In the upcoming episode, Sahil heads to meet RV in his office. Netra calls Sahil and expresses her concern over RV’s offer. Sahil assures Netra and decides to crack the deal alone. Matthew asks Sahil about his whereabouts to keep him safe. Jassie prepares for Sahil’s accident, creating an intense moment.

Sahil, while driving alone, meets with an accident. He becomes unconscious after he gets hit. Sahil’s head starts bleeding, leaving him in a miserable situation. On the other hand, RV and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) are happy that Netra will finally be out of their lives, unaware of Jassie’s cunning ploy against Sahil.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).