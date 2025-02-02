Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Exposes Monisha, Beji Throws Her Out

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) decides to expose Monisha in front of everyone. She seeks help from Jasbir, who agrees to help her.

In the upcoming episode, Harleen performs puja and distributes prasad among everyone. Amidst the happy moments in the family, Purvi comes in front, highlighting that she knows the person behind all the matters that happened with RV and who hired Netra. She emphasizes that even all the family members know that person very well. Purvi exposes Monisha in front of everyone, accusing her of bringing Netra into RV’s life.

Monisha looks tense, but Purvi goes to reveal the truth, showing Jasbir’s recording. But Monisha panics and breaks Purvi’s phone to stop her. Monisha argues with Ourvh, revealing that Jasbir might have recorded a fake confession because he is her die-hard lover. Purvi then calls Netra, asking her to reveal the truth.

Netra reveals that Monisha hired her to enter RV’s life and gave her money to separate RV from Purvi. After this, Beji becomes angry and instantly throws Monisha out of the house.

However, did Purvi, in reality, expose it, or is it just Monisha’s terrifying dream?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).