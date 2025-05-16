Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Destroys Shivansh- Prarthana’s Reception

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya is all set to surprise the viewers with a new and big twist. Produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show has been winning the hearts of people for 11 years with its gripping story and emotional drama.

In the upcoming episode, you will get to witness a strong fight between Shivansh and Raunak. Shivansh married Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) out of revenge, which Raunak is not ready to accept. Raunak destroys Shivansh-Prarthana’s reception and challenges Shivansh that he’ll lose everything soon.

On the other hand, Smita talks to Payal about the poison in food. Payal guides her that she shouldn’t have disclosed this information. Now Smita will frame Priya.

Will Raunak get back to Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.

Stay tuned for more updates!