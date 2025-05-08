Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Takes Prarthana With Him, Raunak Decides To Commit Suicide

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the viewers for the last eleven years. The show continues to rule with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh marries Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) purposely which hurts Raunak (Akshay Bindra).

In the upcoming episode, users will witness a high-voltage drama as Raunak, in pain and disappointment, decides to end his life. Shivansh gives Raunak a reality check after marrying Prarthana. He tells him that Prarthana is married to him now, which breaks his heart into pieces.

Raunak expresses his pain in front of Yash and Mayank. He tells them he has lost everything as he lost Prarthana. Raunak decides to end his life and takes his car to commit suicide. Hearing this, Smita is shocked and screams. On the other hand, Prarthana arrives at Shivansh’s house as his bride, but an elderly person at Shivansh’s house seems unhappy with the marriage, creating a critical moment.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.