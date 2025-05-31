Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Blames Prarthana For Her Arrest – Will Raunak Accept This?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya captivates hearts with its major twists and turns. It has been entertaining the viewers for the last eleven years, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh saves Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) from the dangerous smugglers and escapes secretly to a safer place.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana feels awkward and resistant towards Shivansh. Seeing her, Shivansh understands that she doesn’t want to be with him, and he tells her that once she gets better, he will drop her wherever she wants, as he knows she doesn’t want to stay with him. With Shivansh’s bold confession, Prarthana is shocked.

On the other hand, Bua Maa becomes vengeful, and she vows to teach Smita a lesson, even though her real mother-in-law is present; she will take her place to do the needful. At the same time, Smita gets released from jail and returns home. In the intense moment, she makes a shocking confession. Smita blames Prarthana for being the reason behind her arrest, which leaves everyone shocked. But the question arises: will Raunak’s craze for Prarthana end, or will it stay the same?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.