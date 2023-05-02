Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi to get discharged from hospital

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir and Prachi pray for Khushi. Later, Ranbir asks the doctor to check if his and Khushi’s DNA matches. Ranbir gets the DNA test done and also gets his hands on the reports. Meanwhile, the hospital nurse also decides to match Prachi and Khushi’s DNA. Ranbir reads his report, which reveals that Khushi is his daughter, as their DNA matches. On the other hand, Prachi’s DNA also matches Khushi’s.

On the other hand, the nurse matches Prachi’s DNA with Khushi’s after she witnesses a birthmark on Khushi’s leg, as mentioned by Shahana. Prachi’s DNA matches Khushi, and she learns Khushi is her daughter Panchi. Ranbir decides to inform Prachi, but he gets a call from Lali and goes to meet her. At Lali’s house, Balbir and Wilson kidnap Ranbir and ask Prachi for ransom. The latter goes to help Ranbir along with the police.

In the coming episode, Prachi tries to help Ranbir from the kidnappers, and they notice Wilson has escaped. Soon, Prachi reveals that Wilson must have gone to the hospital where Khushi is admitted. They rush to the hospital and save Khushi. Finally, the latter gets consciousness, and the doctor discharges her.

Will Ranbir and Prachi finally reunite with their daughter Khushi aka Panchi?

