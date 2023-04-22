Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Khushi to get shot

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ranbir and Prachi reunite with Khushi and decide to escape from the haveli safely. While Prachi and Khushi try to escape, Khushi gets kidnapped and sold to a businessman again. However, Ranbir acts smartly and punctures all cars. When the business takes Khushi along, Ranbir sees him and offers to pay a larger amount to the dealer in return for Khushi.

The dealer asks to take Khushi to a separate room. He takes Ranbir to the haveli and asks him to give the money he promised in return for Khushi. Ranbir mentions that his associate was inside the haveli, but he cannot find him. Soon, Akshay makes an entry and turns Ranbir’s aid in front of the kidnappers.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Akshay get exposed in front of the goons as they try to run away along with Khushi. The kidnappers get into a fight with Ranbir. While the latter deals with the kidnappers, one of the goons shoots at Khushi. The young girl falls unconscious on the road after being shot. Ranbir and Prachi get shocked.

Will they succeed in saving Khushi’s life?

