Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Purvi fail to meet Ranbir at Trishna’s house

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Trishna comes to meet her new friend Prachi at her house. Trishna informs Prachi and her family that she is getting married again with her husband Krishna aka Ranbir. Trishna shares her wish to hire Kumkum Bhagya catering service for her wedding. Soon, Prachi fulfils her wish when she reveals that Kumkum Bhagya catering service is owned by her. Trishna gets happy and thanks Prachi for the help.

RV and Purvi come to their room wherein the latter asks RV to fold clothes. However, he refuses to do that and decides to sleep on the bed. Purvi gets angry and asks RV to leave the room and sleep outside. When RV refuses to do so, Purvi decides to complaint to Dadi. RV gets scared and stops Purvi. He leaves the room and bumps into Dadaji.

In the coming episode, Prachi decides to give a few cards to Trishna which are related to her wedding. She informs Purvi that Trishna is getting married to KK. Purvi gets happy and decides to go to Trishna’s house along with Prachi. While they are at Trishna’s house, Purvi and Prachi have hit and miss moment with Ranbir. Later, when they leave, Prachi’s saree gets stuck, Ranbir tries to call her so that he can meet her but they fail to have an encounter as they leave in a rick.

