Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to get Khushi’s adoption

Meera witnesses Prachi’s form and learns about her separation from her husband Ranbir, she refuses to give Khushi’s adoption to Prachi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 May,2023 11:17:30
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir decides to inform Aryan about his daughter Khushi. He narrates to Aryan how Vikram felt Khushi looked like him. Hence he got the idea of doing the DNA test. Ranbir finally reveals that the test came positive and Khushi is his daughter Panchi. While Ranbir narrates his story, Rhea overhears their conversation and gets shocked to learn about Panchi.

Ranbir informs Vikram and Pallavi that Khushi is his daughter Panchi. The two get happy after hearing the news. Rhea decides to call Prachi and inform her about the same. However, Ranbir stops her. The former informs Rhea that he doesn’t want Prachi to know about Panchi as she would get the custody, and Akshay will be Panchi’s papa, which he won’t like. Hence, he takes a promise from Rhea to hide the truth from Prachi.

In the coming episode, Prachi visits the orphanage wherein Khushi is staying. She reveals to Meera her wish to adopt Khushi. Soon, Meera brings the form, asks Shahana to fill the same, and takes Prachi to meet the kids. Later, when Meera witnesses Prachi’s form and learns about her separation from her husband Ranbir, she refuses to give Khushi’s adoption to Prachi.

Will Ranbir and Prachi fight for their daughter Khushi aka Panchi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

