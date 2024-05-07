Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi Kisses RV, Monisha Gets Jealous

Zee TV’s popular television show Kumkum Bhagya has seen major ups and downs in the past few days. As seen so far, Purvi (Ranchi Sharma) was accused of canceling the food ordered by Monisha. When Monisha tries to frame her negative image of Purvi in front of the family members, Purvi promises to prove her innocence.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that in search of truth, Purvi, in the CCTV footage, finds out that it was Monisha who mixed poison in the food. And now Purvi tries to bring the truth in front of everyone. However, Monisha warns Purvi and asks her to stay away from RV (Abrar Qazi).

But Purvi makes Monisha feel jealous by revealing that she just kissed RV, though nothing happened in real. Purvi pretends to love RV and shares this with Monisha, making her feel angry. Though Monisha does not like Purvi’s attitude, Purvi enjoys teasing Monisha.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).