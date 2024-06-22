Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi Says Papa, Ranbir Gets Emotional

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. As seen so far, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi) hide in a hotel room. Later, they indulge in a fight, and RV blames Purvi for creating a mess. On the other hand, the media praise Purvi’s courageous step to save her husband, which makes Monisha jealous. On the other hand, Khushi worries about her sister.

In the upcoming episode, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) will join Purvi and RV in the hotel. Later, they decide to escape, but the goons start firing guns. During a scene, Ranbir promises to save RV because Purvi loves him. Later, the goons plan to break the trio. They attack the three, where Ranbir very smartly deals with the goons and asks RV and Purvi to run. But they wait for Ranbir. While Ranbir shouts for them to run away, Purvi calls Ranbir ‘Papa,’ making him emotional amidst the firing.

Later, the goons catch Purvi and take her to the center room. They separate her from RV and Ranbir. To get their demands fulfilled, they put a bomb jacket on Purvi and call the media to capture it live, leaving RV and Ranbir distressed.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).