Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get married

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Prachi and Ranbir come home. They reveal the condition to their respective families and announce their marriage decision. At the same time, Prachi asks Shahana and Dadi to gear up for her wedding the other day with Akshay. Ranbir informs Rhea to be his bride. The latter gets excited and gets ready as a bride.

Sahana argues with Prachi and mentions that Khushi wishes for Prachi and Ranbir to be together. However, Prachi refuses to do so. Sahana feels helpless after Prachi refuses to back out. Soon, she goes to Kohli house to convince Ranbir to marry Prachi instead of Rhea. Dadi overhears their conversation and slaps Sahana. However, Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea and goes to meet Prachi.

In the coming episode, Ranbir stops Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. Ranbir confesses his love for Prachi and reveals that he will never be able to see Prachi marry someone else. Hence, he fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor, and they get married. While Akshay sulks, Prachi and Ranbir celebrate this happy moment.

Is this a dream sequence?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!