Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi to get Khushi on one condition

Prachi and Ranbir go to the adoption agency for Khushi. The manager mentions that they can adopt Khushi. However, there is a condition in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 12:02:28
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, Ranbir, Rhea, and Pallavi visit Prachi’s house as Pallavi’s forgets her bangles at Prachi’s house. Soon, Rhea asks Ranbir to let Khushi stay with Prachi. Ranbir gets angry at Rhea for her statement. Prachi overhears their conversation and learns that Ranbir doesn’t want Khushi to stay with her. Soon, an argument takes place between Dadi, Pallavi, Prachi, and Ranbir. This is Rhea’s plan to create a rift between Prachi and Ranbir.

Later, Akshay meets Prachi after her fight with Ranbir. Prachi shares her ordeal about Khushi with him. Soon, Akshay makes a promise to Prachi. He tells Prachi that even if Ranbir wants Khushi, he will get Khushi in the house for her within a day. He promises to reunite her with her daughter Khushi.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Ranbir go to the adoption agency for Khushi. The manager mentions that they can adopt Khushi. However, there is a condition. She mentions that whoever marries first will get Khushi. Prachi and Ranbir both decide to marry their partners, Akshay and Rhea.

Who will marry first?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

