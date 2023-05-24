ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi’s romantic dance at Khushi’s birthday party

Shahana and Khushi get together to unite Ranbir and Prachi. They bring the couple close and Ranbir and Prachi hold each other and perform a romantic dance in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 May,2023 11:45:35
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi’s romantic dance at Khushi’s birthday party

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Prachi organizes Khushi’s birthday party. However, Khushi wishes to celebrate with Ranbir too. When Khushi shares her idea with Prachi, she refuses to talk about Ranbir and instead tell her Ranbir had earlier kidnapped her. Khushi gets upset and locks herself in the room.

Shahana manages to sneak inside the room and tells Khushi that Prachi is his mother. She informs her how Prachi has yearned for her. Khushi remembers Ranbir telling her that he is her father. Finally, Khushi learns that Ranbir and Prachi are her parents and wishes to celebrate her birthday with both. Khushi forces Shahana to invite Ranbir and his family. She does the same and fears getting scolded by Prachi. Ranbir and his family arrive at the party, and Prachi gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Khushi talks to Shahana and asks how she can reunite with her parents. The latter mentions that she won’t be able to do so. However, Khushi stays adamant. Soon, she gets an idea and asks Shahana to do something which will remind them of their happy times. Shahana and Khushi get together to unite Ranbir and Prachi. They bring the couple close and ask them to perform. Ranbir and Prachi hold each other and perform a romantic dance.

Awww! Are you excited to watch this drama?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts mangalsutra on Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts mangalsutra on Lakshmi
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Veronica bags Colors TV's Shiv Shakti
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Veronica bags Colors TV's Shiv Shakti
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house for Khushi's birthday party
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house for Khushi's birthday party
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi ruins Vikrant and Lakshmi’s cute moment
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi ruins Vikrant and Lakshmi’s cute moment
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer breaks down post Palki and Ketan’s engagement
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer breaks down post Palki and Ketan’s engagement
Meet spoiler: Meet and Manmeet try to uncover big mystery behind Cheeku’s abduction
Meet spoiler: Meet and Manmeet try to uncover big mystery behind Cheeku’s abduction
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is craving for dessert, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives special home tour
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is craving for dessert, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives special home tour
Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Clears The Air
Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Clears The Air
I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh
I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh
Shubman Gill likes 'open letter' to Virat Kohli and RCB fans for attacking his sister, check out
Shubman Gill likes 'open letter' to Virat Kohli and RCB fans for attacking his sister, check out
Shriya Saran's moment of joy with ace designer Manish Malhotra
Shriya Saran's moment of joy with ace designer Manish Malhotra
Anushka Shetty's special shoutout for team 'Ustaad'
Anushka Shetty's special shoutout for team 'Ustaad'
Read Latest News