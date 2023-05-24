Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi’s romantic dance at Khushi’s birthday party

Shahana and Khushi get together to unite Ranbir and Prachi. They bring the couple close and Ranbir and Prachi hold each other and perform a romantic dance in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Prachi organizes Khushi’s birthday party. However, Khushi wishes to celebrate with Ranbir too. When Khushi shares her idea with Prachi, she refuses to talk about Ranbir and instead tell her Ranbir had earlier kidnapped her. Khushi gets upset and locks herself in the room.

Shahana manages to sneak inside the room and tells Khushi that Prachi is his mother. She informs her how Prachi has yearned for her. Khushi remembers Ranbir telling her that he is her father. Finally, Khushi learns that Ranbir and Prachi are her parents and wishes to celebrate her birthday with both. Khushi forces Shahana to invite Ranbir and his family. She does the same and fears getting scolded by Prachi. Ranbir and his family arrive at the party, and Prachi gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Khushi talks to Shahana and asks how she can reunite with her parents. The latter mentions that she won’t be able to do so. However, Khushi stays adamant. Soon, she gets an idea and asks Shahana to do something which will remind them of their happy times. Shahana and Khushi get together to unite Ranbir and Prachi. They bring the couple close and ask them to perform. Ranbir and Prachi hold each other and perform a romantic dance.

