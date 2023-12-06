Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and RV refuse to become business partners

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi thanks RV again for helping her and her family. RV leaves from the engagement ceremony and Purvi thinks about him. Soon, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and Ashutosh exchange rings. However, Purvi’s sister witnesses that Purvi loves RV and hence asks her to call off her marriage with Ashutosh and accept her feelings for RV (Abrar Qazi).

In the coming episode, Ranbir and RV come to a hotel to meet a client. They pitch their offer individually so that the client gives the project to one of them. However, the client asks them to work on the project in partnership. However, Ranbir and RV both refuse to become each other’s business partners. Soon, RV’s mother calls him and asks him to return home. RV leaves the meeting and goes.

Later, while Ranbir is leaving, he bumps into Ashutosh and Purvi again at a hotel. In the premises, Ashutosh talks rudely to some of the members of the hotel. His behaviour shocks Ranbir and questions Purvi about her decision of marrying Ashutosh. Soon, he warns Purvi to marry Ashutosh as he is not a perfect match for her.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2599 5 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.