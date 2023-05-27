Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir gets into a nasty fight with Balbeera

Ranbir gets on a mission to search for Prachi in the entire house. However, he finds Balbeera hiding in the house while looking for her. Ranbir thrashes and beats Balbeera in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Balbeera disguises himself as a magician and decides to kidnap Prachi to seek revenge. He witnesses Prachi sitting alone on the sofa, taking advantage of the situation. Balbeera grabs the curtain behind Prachi and tries to strangulate her. However, Ranbir passes by, and Balbeera sees him. He runs away from the spot. Ranbir witnesses Prachi and runs to remove the curtains from her face. Prachi hugs him as she gets scared of the incident.

Balbeera again plans to kidnap Prachi, and this time, he gets successful. He attacks Prachi and puts her inside a box. Balbeera tries to sneak out safely. On the other hand, Ranbir and Shahana come to the kitchen to look out for Prachi. However, they find her missing. Ranbir witnesses the mess in the kitchen and gets suspicious. He believes that Prachi is in trouble.

In the coming episode, Ranbir is on a mission to search for Prachi in the house. However, while looking for his lady love, he finds Balbeera hiding in the house. Ranbir thrashes and beats him. He asks Balbeera about Prachi but refuses to tell him the truth. Balbeera mentions that Prachi’s life is in danger. Soon, he fools everyone in the house and runs away. Ranbir gets worried for Prachi.

Will Ranbir find Prachi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.