Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to take help from Prachi

Prachi goes to speak to Ranbir, but instead, he gets angry with her. Soon, she decides to punish him for his mistake. Rhea asks to take help from Prachi to get Ranbir out. However, Ranbir refuses to take Prachi's help in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 11:24:51
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has successfully attracted the audience’s attention and is serving interesting drama. As seen, Prachi talks to Ranbir before leaving his house. Prachi tells Ranbir that he should hope that they should find Khushi soon. She warns him by telling him that if the police find out the person who has hidden Khushi that it will cause him a huge problem. Ranbir gets worried by Prachi’s statement.

Prachi comes home and meets Akshay. The latter informs Prachi that he has asked the police to find Khushi and alerted all the station masters. Prachi feels relaxed and decides to take a rest. Meanwhile, Ranbir decides to take Khushi to the orphanage early morning. Ranbir goes towards the orphanage when police stop his car. Amidst this drama, the police arrest Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Prachi comes to the police station after she learns about Ranbir’s arrest drama. Prachi meets Khushi at the police station and gets happy. The latter request Prachi to get Ranbir out of jail. And she promises to do so. Prachi goes to speak to Ranbir, but instead, he gets angry with her. Soon, she decides to punish him for his mistake. On the other hand, Rhea asks to take help from Prachi to get Ranbir out. However, Ranbir refuses to take Prachi’s help.

Will Ranbir get bail?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News