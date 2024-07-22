Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Episode: Harleen Creates Drama In Police Station, Purvi Meets With An Accident

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting twists after Netra frames RV (Abrar Qazi) as the culprit of molestation. Soon, the police officers arrested RV and put him behind bars. On the other hand, Harleen gets anxious about her son. Later, Harleen, Monisha, and the whole family come to the police station demanding RV’s release. In contrast, Harleen indulges in arguments with the officers.

In the upcoming episode, Harleen becomes stubborn and asks the police officer to release RV. She highlights that her son is innocent, but the female police officer reveals that she has the record of RV and he has already done something like that. Harleen clarifies that RV is not that kind of a person, as he respects women. Upon this, the media reporters question whether RV’s wife Purvi (Rachi Sharma) has left him because of his behavior. Soon, the grandmother reveals that Purvi has not left RV. On this, the media reporter questions Purvi’s whereabouts.

While Purvi, on her way from the party, wonders about RV. However, her car meets with an accident, leading to a severe hit to Purvi. In no time, Purvi becomes unconscious, and her head starts bleeding.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).