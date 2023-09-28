Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper, Prachi shocked

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir manages to find Rana and chases him. Ranbir reaches the warehouse where Rana has kept Khushi. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) manages to find Khushi but before he can get her, Rana shoots at him. However, Ranbir manages to save himself. Rana takes advantage of the situation and leaves with Khushi. Ranbir chases him by dodging the police.

Prachi along with the detective manages to locate Ranbir’s location. Prachi reaches there to find Ranbir. However, she comes across Khushi along with the goon and gets shocked. While Prachi requests him to spare Khushi but soon, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) comes from behind and attacks Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). He makes Prachi unconscious. Ranbir comes to the same room but the goon shoots at him.

In the coming episode, Ranbir is unconscious after being shot by the goons. The goons successfully manage to take Khushi along with them. Soon, Ranbir gets conscious and comes to Tandon house. In front of the entire family, Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper and reveals that he has only kidnapped Khushi. Prachi gets shocked to hear Ranbir’s confession.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2547 27th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Prachi and Ranbir save Khushi?