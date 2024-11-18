Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Karan’s Mistake Drags Preeta In Danger, Nidhi Takes Advantage

Kundli Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting dramas and gripping twists in the love tale of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Nidhi tries to get close to Karan, but he tells her to stay away from him as he is only Preeta’s, leaving her heartbroken.

In the upcoming episode, Karan tries to play with Preeta and tells her small moments from the past, which triggers her, and she starts feeling pain in her head. Preeta suddenly faints, leaving Karan and housemates worried. The doctor monitors Preeta and tells Karan that his mistake leads to Preeta’s life in danger. The doctor warns him that if he tries to force her to recall her memories, then this might lead her to go into a coma for a long time. Karan and Rakhi are shocked and worried for Preeta at the same time; Nidhi overhears the doctor’s advice.

Nidhi shares this with her close friend Aarohi. She tells her to help her recall Preeta’s memories, which will harm her mentally, leading her to go into a coma. Nidhi and Aarohi take advantage of Preeta’s medical condition.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.