Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Rajveer And Palki Exchange Ring, Did Shaurya’s Plan Failed?

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has entertained the audience for the past seven years and continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Nidhi conspire against Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shanaya to break the engagement.

In the upcoming episode, Rajveer and Palki (Adrija Roy) finally exchange rings, and their beautiful smiles highlight their chemistry. At the same time, Shaurya looks jealous of Rajveer, but he still exchanges rings with Shanaya. Preeta (Shraddha Arya), Karan (Shakti Anand), and other family members are happy and clap for both couples. However, Shaurya and Nidhi’s smiles hint at the upcoming storm in everyone’s life.

Nidhi and Shaurya spikes Rajveer and Shanaya’s drink so that they can capture them in awkward moments together and create a big nuisance. However, Mohit drinks the drink made for Rajveer, ruining Shaurya’s plan. However, it will be interesting to see how Shaurya will again execute his plan and prove Rajveer and Shanaya’s connection.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.