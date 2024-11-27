Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shanaya Gets Emotional, Shaurya Confronts Preeta

Kundali Bhagya, on Zee TV, has entertained the audience with interesting twists and turns for the past seven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The show will soon come to an end. Shaurya misbehaves with Preeta (Shraddha Arya) in front of everyone. Karan (Shakti Anand) confronts him for his behavior.

In the upcoming episode, Shanaya expresses her disappointment and says that there is a huge difference between a man and a woman. She also highlights that they spent enough money to educate Palki but didn’t help her learn fashion design. Shanaya gets emotional, expressing her struggles.

On the other hand, Preeta gets angry with Shaurya (Baseer Ali). She enters his room and throws the drink in his hand. Upon this, Shaurya becomes angry. Shaurya confronts Preeta, asking her what she is doing and with whose permission she entered the room. Preeta stays silent, and Shaurya keeps disrespecting her. Preeta looks angrily at Shaurya, intensifying the scene.

Will Preeta expose Shaurya in front of everyone?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.