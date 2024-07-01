Kundali Bhagya Serial Twist: Shaurya Blames Rajveer For Losing Business Deal, Palki Worried

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting twists with the gripping storylines in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Palki (Adrija Roy) comes out of jail while Preeta (Shraddha Arya) decides to expose Varun. However, before Preeta can expose Varun by showing the CCTV footage to all the housemates, Nidhi steals the pen drive and plans to blackmail Varun. However, Preeta already had another copy of the footage where only the hand of the culprit was seen. Nidhi informed Varun that she managed to save him. Nidhi supports Varun in knowing his real motive and takes his help to separate Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta. On the other hand, Karan feels attracted to Preeta.

In the upcoming episode, you will see everyone in the Luthra house is happy because all the bad things are gone now. However, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) comes with bad news. He enters the house and reveals that he didn’t get the business deal he went for because someone already leaked their idea. Also, Shaurya clearly blames Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for sharing details from the house and decides to get him jailed. Hearing this, Nidhi becomes happy that her plan is finally working well. But Palki gets worried about Rajveer, and she also trusts him because he has not done anything like that.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta exposes Varun and how Nidhi separates Karan from Preeta once again.