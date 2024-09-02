Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the upcoming episode will have an interesting twist when Varun Kidnaps Kavya from the Luthra house.

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with the interesting storyline and major dramas in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). After a hectic rescue mission from Varun, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki (Adrija Roy) go on a romantic dinner date. On the other hand, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) also invites Shanaya for dinner, but they end up getting upset with each other. Rajveer and Palki spend quality time and boost their bond, which Shanaya and Shaurya oversee, leaving them to analyze their situation. At the same time, Varun begins to execute his plan.

In the upcoming episode, Rajveer and Palki enjoy quality time together and goon attacks on them. Rajveer somehow handles the situation and beats the goon. Rajveer questions the goon about who sent him to harm them. The goon makes a shocking revelation that they should leave worrying about themselves and think about Kavya as her life is in danger without revealing the culprit’s name. Rajveer is shocked to acknowledge the truth. At the same time, Palki gets worried.

On the other hand, Varun Kidnaps Kavya very smartly and holds her captive. He makes Kavya unconscious and plans to kill her. The intensity of the situation rises as Varun takes a knife in his hand and steps towards Kavya, leaving the onlookers’ hearts beat faster.