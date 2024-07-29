Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Karan Breaks Varun And Kavya’s Marriage, Preeta Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major dramas with Palki (Adrija Roy) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) exposing Varun. Varun makes disgusting allegations about Palki after she exposes him in front of everyone. At the same time, Nidhi takes a stand for Varun. But Palki accuses her of taking Varun’s side just to prove Preeta wrong. Later, Varun demands Palki call Alia, with whom he is married, to prove him wrong. Palki shows the recording of Alia, in which she clearly exposes him, leaving everyone shocked.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Karan calls off Varun and Kavya’s wedding despite Nidhi’s attempt to save Varun. In contrast, Nidhi is surprised by Karan’s furious avatar. Kavya cries unstoppably. On the other hand, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) drag Varun out of the house to throw him out. Varun begs Kavya to say something about it. Lastly, Kavya stops Rajveer and Shaurya.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next. Will Preeta and Palki be able to save Kavya from Varun’s trap, or will the table turn around?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.