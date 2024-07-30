Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Palki Consoles Kavya, Varun Promises Sherlyn To Take Revenge

Zee TV’s top show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to captivate audiences with gripping drama as Palki (Adrija Roy) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) expose Varun in front of Luthra family. Varun challenges Palki to bring proof to show him that he is guilty. Soon, Palki plays the video in which Alia clearly exposes Varun’s truth. She reveals how Varun is cheating Kavya, and he even tried to kill her. Even though Varun is proven guilty, Nidhi takes his side. Varun bad-mouths Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta. Soon, Kavya slaps Varun and removes him from her life.

In the upcoming episode, Kavya cries bitterly as her heart breaks after learning Varun’s truth. While Palki consoles her in her room, she also gets worried thinking about Varun’s hidden motive to marry Kavya. Kavya understands Palki’s points, which leaves them in worry. They both wonder about Varun’s agenda behind marrying Kavya.

On the other hand, Varun gets furious and decides to take revenge on the Luthra family. He swears to make everyone suffer just like he has been insulted. Later, Varun calls his real mother, Sherlyn, and promises her to snatch all the property and money from the Luthra family.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.