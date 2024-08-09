Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Varun Conspires Against Luthra Family, Nidhi Instigates Shaurya

In Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees nail-biting twists in the lives of love birds Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). After Karan announces Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) as the new CEO, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets upset and drinks alcohol too much, leading to a car accident. Soon, Shaurya returns home while the Luthra family welcomes Rajveer and Preeta in the outhouse. As the Luthra family performs Preeta and Karan’s Grih Pravesh, Preeta recalls the memories of the past, which leads to headaches. Rajveer handles the situation and takes Preeta with him. At the same time, Palki (Adrija Roy) looks confused.

In the upcoming episode, Varun comes up with a new plan with the help of his mother, Sherlyn. He shares the good news with his grandmother and decides to execute the new conspiracy starting tomorrow morning.

The next day, Rakhi and Karan come outhouse to meet Rajveer and Preeta. Rakhi is happy because it’s a new day and journey for Rajveer, who has become the CEO of the Luthra industry. Karan also encourages Rajveer. Preeta beams with pride for her son, and Rajveer understands the responsibilities given to him.

On the other hand, Nidhi wakes up Shaurya and warns him to be careful. Nidhi instigates him against Rajveer and asks him to go to the office and check that Rajveer stays the CEO of the company and does not become the owner, leaving Shaurya in a state of anger against Rajveer.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.