Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Malti locks Palki and Rajveer in a room

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer and Palki land up at a house wherein a puja is happening. They decide to hide in the house, until the goons are standing outside the house. A lady questions Rajveer and Palki about being stressed. Soon, they reveal that two goons named Vicky and Raman are behind them. The lady asks them to rest in a room. However, Palki gets shocked to learn that they have landed in Vicky’s house as she witnesses Vicky and his wife’s photo frame.

The Luthra family asks the goons to reveal about Palki and Rajveer. However, they refuse to give any information. Meanwhile, they witness Karan (Shakti Anand) unconscious on the ground and wakes him up. He gets up and questions about Preeta (Shraddha Arya) which shocks the family. Soon, the goons attack Luthras, however, they counter attack them and end up defeating the goons.

In the coming episode, Palki informs Rajveer about Malti being Vicky’s mother and Mala being Vicky’s wife. Rajveer gets shocked. As they plan to leave, Malti stops them and attacks. However, Rajveer and Palki try to run away from her clutches. Soon, a few goons enter and catches them again. Malti orders the goons to lock Rajveer and Palki in a room. The two yet again get trapped and get locked in a room.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1739 4 January 2024 Written Episode Update

