Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer’s cute romance in kitchen

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya follows her and tries to come close to her. However, Palki misunderstands him to be Rajveer and feels shy. Rajveer calls Palki’s name and she gets suspicious about the person standing close to her. Soon, Shaurya hides as Rajveer comes close to Palki. The fuse is found and everyone get happy. Shaurya fails to confess his feelings for Palki and is left with no choice but to get engaged to Shanaya.

Finally, the roka ceremony takes place and Shaurya and Shanaya get engaged. Preeta and Karan fail to meet each other again as Mohit and Gurpreet take Preeta home. On the other hand, Shaurya, who is in need of money, decides to steal it from Karan’s locker. He goes to Karan’s room at night and steals money from his locker. He successfully does so and as he begins to leave Karan’s room, the latter wakes up. However, Shaurya hides behind the couch.

In the coming episode, Palki comes to Rajveer’s house to talk to him at night. She manages to get in via the balcony. Soon, she reveals to Rajveer that she is angry with him as he left her alone at Luthra house and returned home after the roka. Rajveer apologizes to Palki and later try to make her happy. Soon, Rajveer gets romantic with her and kisses her hand. However, their romantic moment is interrupted by Gurpreet.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1723 18 December 2023 Written Episode Update

