Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rakhi comes to Rajveer’s house to meet his mother

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with the Luthra family meeting Shanaya’s parents and fixing the wedding of Shanaya and Shaurya (Baseer Ali). Shanaya’s family is very happy with the alliance. Shanaya is also buzzing with happiness. Rakhi also wishes to fix Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki’s (Sana Sayyad) wedding too and tells the family that Rajveer is like her grandson. She even asks them to come along to Rajveer’s house to fix the wedding. Rakhi’s idea is to do the roka of Shaurya and Shanaya and Rajveer and Palki at the same time.

The coming episode will see tense moments with Rakhi along with the ladies of the Luthra family going to Rajveer’s house. Rajveer will be there with his bua when all of them will come home. Rakhi will tell them that they have fixed the roka of Shaurya and Shanaya for the coming day and that they will want to do Rajveer and Palki’s roka too on the same day. Rakhi will express her desire to meet Rajveer’s mother. Both Bua and Rajveer will not know what to do.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1700 23rd November 2023 Written Episode Update

The Luthras met the Khurana family and fixed the wedding of Shaurya and Shanaya. They agreed to do their roka ceremony the next day.

What will happen now?

Kundali Bhagya which started off as a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya has had a great run. The show earlier started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads. Later, Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj in the show. Kundali Bhagya took a generation leap post which Shraddha Arya got retained. New actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali joined Shraddha and Shakti Arora who now plays the role of Karan Luthra.