Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya presents a lavish gift to Shanaya on Valentine’s Day, humiliates Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer asks the doctor and the nurse to hide his blood donation truth from Karan and other family members. Karan recovers and gets discharged from the hospital. One of the ward boy reveals to Karan that it was Rajveer who donated blood to him. Karan gets shocked and finds out that Preeta was the one who forced him. Karan goes to Preeta’s house and finds out that Rajveer is Preeta’s son which means he is Rajveer’s father.

Rajveer gets emotional after donating his blood to Karan. Palki hugs him and calms him down. Soon, Rajveer goes to meet a business man who gives him a big offer. Though he contemplates on selecting the offer but reveals to the business man that he wants to ruin Karan’s life and business. The business man agrees to join hands with Rajveer in his new mission against Karan.

In the coming episode, a grand Valentine’s Day party is organized at Luthra house. Rajveer, Shanaya, Palki, Kavya and other members join in for the celebration. Shaurya learns that Rajveer has not got any gift for his girlfriend Palki for Valentine’s Day. Hence, he plans to humiliate Rajveer. He gifts an expensive car’s keys to his girlfriend Shanaya as her Valentine’s Day gift and puts down Rajveer in front of the guests.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1773 7 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Rajveer reveals to the business man that he wants to ruin Karan’s life and business. The business man agrees to join hands with Rajveer in his new mission against Karan.