Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya refuses to help Preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) discovers Nidhi’s involvement in Rajveer’s robbery drama. Filled with anger, Srishti, accompanied by Mohit, storms into the Luthra mansion to confront Nidhi about her actions. Nidhi comes face to face with Srishti and gets shocked. Srishti gets furious at Nidhi for getting her son Rajveer arrested. Nidhi gets surprised to find that Rajveer is Srishti’s son.

Later, Srishti and Mohit come to the police station and request the police to leave Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). However, an argument takes place, and soon the police arrest Mohit and Srishti. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets conscious and worries about Rajveer. In bad condition, she comes to the police station to save Rajveer.

In the coming episode, Preeta pleads with Shaurya for help at the police station. She desperately seeks assistance in getting Rajveer out of jail but is met with a refusal from Shaurya. As she breaks down in tears, her emotions are heightened upon seeing Rajveer behind bars. Preeta turns to the police officer, requesting him to bail Rajveer out. However, the officer suggests that Preeta go to Luthra’s house and ask them to return the complaint.

Will Preeta head to the Luthra house and seek their help to secure Rajveer’s release?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!