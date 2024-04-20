Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya Saves Palki, Nidhi Gets Shocked

The popular TV show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is about to delve into intense emotional drama with its gripping storyline. The Luthras have been fervently praying for Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), and Dr. Mayank is about to step in to save him. Karan’s (Shakti Anand) shocking revelation that Rajveer is his son leaves everyone in a state of disbelief, but he also takes responsibility for Rajveer’s condition, which he admits is his doing. Meanwhile, Anshuman is attempting to turn the Luthras against Rajveer.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1842 20th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness an interesting drama when Palki shouts to save her in the dark of night. Soon, Shaurya rescues her, stopping an unknown person from killing her. In contrast, Shaurya shares that he has no interest in Palki, but why did Nidhi call her an enemy? Later, Anshuman’s goons plan to clear Rajveer’s chapter inside the house.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), which is filled with ups and downs.

