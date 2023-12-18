Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya to steal money from Karan’s locker

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi and her sister look out for Preeta. However, they fail to find her and hence decide to switch off the lights so that Karan and Preeta do not come face to face. They successfully remove the fuse and the entire house turns dark. Palki, who is in store room, gets stuck there as she comes to pick up a box.

Shaurya follows her and tries to come close to her. However, Palki misunderstands him to be Rajveer and feels shy. Rajveer calls Palki’s name and she gets suspicious about the person standing close to her. Soon, Shaurya hides as Rajveer comes close to Palki. The fuse is found and everyone get happy. Shaurya fails to confess his feelings for Palki and is left with no choice but to get engaged to Shanaya. Finally, the roka ceremony takes place and Shaurya and Shanaya get engaged.

In the coming episode, Shaurya and Shanaya’s roka happens happily. Preeta and Karan fail to meet each other again as Mohit and Gurpreet take Preeta home. On the other hand, Shaurya, who is in need of money, decides to steal it from Karan’s locker. He goes to Karan’s room at night and steals money from his locker. He successfully does so and as he begins to leave Karan’s room, the latter wakes up. However, Shaurya hides behind the couch.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1722 17 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Shaurya fails to confess his feelings for Palki and is left with no choice but to get engaged to Shanaya. Finally, the roka ceremony takes place and Shaurya and Shanaya get engaged