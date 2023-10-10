Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan enters the same room, while Srishti and the maid hide, Preeta comes face to face with Karan. The latter is shocked to see her. Soon, Srishti throws a vase to distract Karan (Shakti Anand), pulls Preeta towards her, and asks the maid to stand instead of Preeta. Karan was shocked to see Preeta vanish and the maid in place of Preeta. Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) escape from the room.

Shanaya gains consciousness and comes down before the Luthra family. Nidhi gets angry at her for trapping Shaurya in her plan. Hence, Nidhi scolds Shanaya and humiliates her for being a middle-class girl. Nidhi continues to warn her to stay away from Shaurya. However, the Luthra family scolds Nidhi for humiliating Shanaya. Rakhi mentions how her bahu was middle class and she was perfect for the family. She also approves Shanaya and Shaurya’s alliance which angers Nidhi.

In the coming episode, the Luthra family continues praising Preeta in front of Nidhi, angering her. Later, Karan promises to bring Preeta to Luthra mansion within two days. Nidhi is shocked by his statement. Soon, Karan fulfills his promise and brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and is shocked to see Karan and Preeta together.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1669 10th October 2023 Written Episode Update

