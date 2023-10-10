Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan

Karan brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and gets shocked to see Karan and Preeta together in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Oct,2023 12:20:13
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan 860096

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan enters the same room, while Srishti and the maid hide, Preeta comes face to face with Karan. The latter is shocked to see her. Soon, Srishti throws a vase to distract Karan (Shakti Anand), pulls Preeta towards her, and asks the maid to stand instead of Preeta. Karan was shocked to see Preeta vanish and the maid in place of Preeta. Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) escape from the room.

Shanaya gains consciousness and comes down before the Luthra family. Nidhi gets angry at her for trapping Shaurya in her plan. Hence, Nidhi scolds Shanaya and humiliates her for being a middle-class girl. Nidhi continues to warn her to stay away from Shaurya. However, the Luthra family scolds Nidhi for humiliating Shanaya. Rakhi mentions how her bahu was middle class and she was perfect for the family. She also approves Shanaya and Shaurya’s alliance which angers Nidhi.

In the coming episode, the Luthra family continues praising Preeta in front of Nidhi, angering her. Later, Karan promises to bring Preeta to Luthra mansion within two days. Nidhi is shocked by his statement. Soon, Karan fulfills his promise and brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and is shocked to see Karan and Preeta together.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1669 10th October 2023 Written Episode Update

The Luthra family continues praising Preeta in front of Nidhi, angering her. Later, Karan promises to bring Preeta to Luthra mansion within two days

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal 860105
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested 860094
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 859933
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi goes down knees and proposes marriage to Lakshmi 859771
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi goes down on his knees and proposes marriage to Lakshmi
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident, Ranbir comes to rescue 859767
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident, Ranbir comes to rescue
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi humiliates Shanaya, Luthra family stands against Nidhi 859753
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi humiliates Shanaya, Luthra family stands against Nidhi

Latest Stories

I believe that one should set expectations to zero for good mental health: Megha Sharma 860072
I believe that one should set expectations to zero for good mental health: Megha Sharma
I choose happiness over anything else: Pranitaa Pandit talks about caring for mental health 860068
I choose happiness over anything else: Pranitaa Pandit talks about caring for mental health
Exclusive: Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan and Mayank Malik in web film Khel 860071
Exclusive: Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan and Mayank Malik in web film Khel
My favourite exercise is to dance to Bollywood music: Smriti Kalra 860065
My favourite exercise is to dance to Bollywood music: Smriti Kalra
The Rekha Mystique Continues To Blossom 860056
The Rekha Mystique Continues To Blossom
I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse: Utsav Sarkar 860062
I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse: Utsav Sarkar
Read Latest News