Lag Ja Gale spoiler: OMG! Ishani gets injured

Dimple slips in the kitchen, but Ishani holds her. However, Ishani’s leg slips due to the oil and she loses her balance. Her head gets banged on the marble, and she falls unconscious on the ground in the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 May,2023 11:47:23
Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Kiran refuses to accept Pooja as her bahu. Jagdish also refuses to get Pooja married to Yash as Kiran doesn’t approve of their relationship. Yash breaks down and drinks. His health deteriorates, and he calls Pooja. She worries for Yash and comes to meet him. Pooja reveals Yash’s health to Ishani and Shiv, and the two get worried for him.

Ishani and Shiv join hands to convince Kiran and Jagdish of Yash and Ishani’s relationship. Yash comes to Jagdish’s house to talk to him. However, he refuses to listen to him. Soon, Ishani reveals to Jagdish how happy Yash and Pooja are with each other. Ishani asks Jagdish to think about his daughter’s happiness. Jagdish melts and agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance.

In the coming episode, Ishani prepares the meal in the kitchen. However, mistakenly, Ishani spills oil on the ground. She goes to get a wiper to wipe it. However, Dimple comes into the kitchen. Ishani witnesses her and rushes towards her. Dimple slips into the kitchen, but Ishani holds her. However, Ishani’s leg slips due to the oil, and she falls. Her head gets banged on the marble, and she falls unconscious on the ground. Shiv gets shocked to see Ishani’s state.

Will Shiv manage to save Ishani?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

