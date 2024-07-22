Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Ranvijay and Vaiju’s Haldi drama; Jhanak makes an appearance

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Telefilms has seen engaging drama with the Mehendi function of Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Jaya (Reshma Merchant) being ruined when Jaykant spiked Vaiju’s (Rutuja Bajwe) drink, which led to big drama. We wrote about Vaiju’s dance, wherein she was about to fall. Jaya held her hand which resulted in Jaya’s mehendi sticking to Vaiju’s hand too.

The upcoming episode will focus on the Haldi function wherein again, Vaiju will be in a spot of bother. The Haldi function will be graced by the special friend of Vaiju, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Jhanak will come as an invited guest to the function. Both Vaiju and Jaya will be pleased with Jhanak’s coming. Jhanak will wish the bride and groom and will thank them for inviting her. Jhanak is the protagonist of Star Plus’ show Jhanak.

Amidst this, the drama will unfold. The haldi vessel will be hurriedly carried when Vaiju will try to catch the vessel and avert any problem. In that process, the vessel will fall down, thus splashing haldi all over. The haldi will be splashed on Vaiju who will be standing nearby, and Ranvijay who will be seated nearby. Ranvijay will be shocked when his cheeks will be splashed with haldi. He will get up in anger and go out of the place. Vasundhara will try to console her son. Meanwhile, Vaiju will stand shocked at what happened.

Will Ranvijay and Vaiju realize their eternal bond?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe playing the leads.