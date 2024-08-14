Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaiju gets caught with sindoor on hairline; will she reveal her husband’s name?

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) getting an award for which he was grateful to Vaiju (Rutuja Bgwe). Vaiju too gave him a special gift and asked him to take care of it always. We also saw the Mohitepatil family planning to celebrate the Durgashtami puja wherein the ladies keep fast for their husbands. Vaiju who is secretly married to Ranvijay, decided to keep the fast for his well-being without anyone knowing about it. However, Ranvijay caught Vaiju red-handed and got to know that she was fasting for him.

The upcoming episode will see Vaiju wearing the sindoor on her forehead and getting ready for the puja. She will plan to do it secretly. However, Sulekha will see Vaiju and will question her on her vrat and husband. Jaya and Ranvijay will also hear this argument of Sulekha’s and will be shocked.

Will Vaiju name her husband?

